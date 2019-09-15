|
James E. Fitzgerald, S.J.
- - Fr. Fitzgerald was a member of the St. Camillus Jesuit Community and was called to eternal life on September 11, 2019. He was 84 years old and a member of the Society of Jesus for 66 years. He received an STL Degree in Theology and a Masters' Degree in History from St. Louis University. He taught at Campion High School, Prairie du Chien, WI for three years as part of his Jesuit Formation. From 1968-83 he worked at Creighton University, Omaha, NE as Assistant in the Development Office and as Assistant Academic Vice-President. From 1985-2002, he was assistant in the Development Office at Marquette University. Because of declining health, he was missioned to St. Camillus Jesuit Community in 2008.
Fr. Fitzgerald was born on June 9, 1935 in Omaha, NE. He graduated from Creighton Prep in Omaha, NE in 1953 and entered the Society of Jesus with his twin brother, Robert, that same year. He was ordained with his brother on June 9, 1966 in Omaha.
He was predeceased by his twin brother, Fr.Robert. He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Marilyn) and sister, Betty (Dr. James) Quinn, both of Omaha, and nieces and nephews.
There will be a wake at Madonna della Strada Chapel in the St. Camillus Jesuit Community, 10201 W. Wisconsin Avenue from 6:00pm-7:30 on Monday, September16. The funeral Mass will follow at 7:30pm. He will be buried with his twin brother in Omaha, Ne. Memorials may be sent to the Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642 with a notation: "In Memory of Fr. James. Fitzgerald, S.J.
