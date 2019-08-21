Services
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
2207 N. 2nd St.
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
2207 N. 2nd St.
James E. Godwin


1940 - 2019
James E. Godwin Notice
Godwin, James E. Age 79 years. August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Godwin. Loving father of Kimberly Godwin (Derrick) Manning and Monica Epps. Brother of Carolyn Godwin and Marilyn Billings. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 2207 N. 2nd St. Instate Friday 9AM at the CHURCH until time of services. Visitation Thursday 3-7PM (Family hour. 6-7PM) at:

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
