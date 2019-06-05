Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hanneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Hanneman

Notice Condolences Flowers

James E. Hanneman Notice
Hanneman, James E. Passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Alice. Loving father of Tony and Natalie. Proud grandfather of Brandon, Samuel and Charlie. Son of the late Adolph and the late Myrtle. Brother of Jeanne and Nancy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline