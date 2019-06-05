|
Hanneman, James E. Passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Alice. Loving father of Tony and Natalie. Proud grandfather of Brandon, Samuel and Charlie. Son of the late Adolph and the late Myrtle. Brother of Jeanne and Nancy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019