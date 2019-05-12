|
Harvey, James E. Passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving husband of Lucille (nee LeNoble) Harvey. Beloved father of Dave (Dawn), and Pam (Mark). Beloved stepfather of Jeff (Vickie), Greg (Caryn), Steve, and Karen (Rich). Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Adam), Derek (Natalie), Tyler, Andi, Abby, Zak (Amanda), Kyle, Matthew, Alex, and Brooke. Cherished great-grandfather of Mason and Ethan. Dear brother of John (Barbara), Donald, and Richard (the late Shirley). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home FRIDAY, May 17, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Memorial Service at 12:30 P.M. Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Jim was an active member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019