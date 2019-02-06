|
Ignasiak, James E. Born to Eternal Life January 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved brother of Edward Jr. (the late Barbara) Ignasiak, the late Leon (Elizabeth) Ignasiak, Karen (Greg) Wrzaskowski, and Kenneth (Sharon) Ignasiak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10th, from 2 PM - 4 PM, at the funeral home. Memorial Service to follow at 4 PM. The family wishes to thank the staffs at My Choice Family Care, Bayside Manor II, and Hometown Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019