James E. Larson
Grafton - James E. Larson, age 22 of Grafton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday June 4, 2020 in Milwaukee.
Jim was born in Whitefish Bay WI on June 2, 1998. He graduated from Cedarburg High School in 2016. He went on to attend the University of Oregon for one year studying Business before moving back to his home state. He was currently studying film at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. He wanted to work on movie film sets, his interest were lighting and set design.
His interests included hiking, 60's music, trivia facts, watching game shows, collecting 70's vintage items, board games, and proud of his Polish heritage. He was very musically knowledgeable in all genres and he was very passionate when it came to loving his family.
James is survived by his parents Eric Larson (Jody) and Kathleen Larson (Bill) grandparents; Dawn Larson, Sharon Magnusson, aunts; Jamee Vaughn (Todd), Susan DeZutel (David), Karen Barczewski, Patricia Hall (Richard), uncle; Mike Barczewski, cousins; Jennifer Polack (Joe), Kristin Odland (Erik), Julia Deaton (Cory), Theresa Bergner (late Theodore Hall), Brian Hall, Kayleigh Woltring (Thad), Nicole Lawson (Jason), many second cousins, and other relatives and friends, who loved James very much.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; James Larson, Theodore & Cecilia Barczewski, William Ohde, and a cousin Theodore Hall.
A graveside service will be held for James will be held at Immanuel Cemetery on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. A celebration of his life will follow at the American Legion Peter Wollner Post 288, W57 N481 Hilbert Ave. in Cedarburg.
Memorials to then American Foundation for Suicide Prevention would be appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For additional information, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.