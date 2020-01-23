|
|
James E. Lehman
West Bend - "Jim"
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 73. Proud father of Sarah and Nina. Doting grandfather of Vanessa, Victoria, Veronica, Juan and Santana. Great-grandfather of Amadalis and Abigail. Brother of Carole, Virginia, Linda, Michelle, Jeannette, Maureen and Jean. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Helen, siblings Kathleen and Warren "Bud" and his former wife Gloria.
Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St., on Monday, January 27 from 4 - 5:45 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM. Burial on Tuesday, January 28 at 12 Noon at Forest Home Cemetery.
You will always be loved, remembered and missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020