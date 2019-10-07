|
|
James E. Murack
Born to eternal life, October 4, 2019 at age 83. Those left to cherish his memory include his 3 children Debra Ksicinski, Carrie (AJ) Dybul-Mueller, and Edward (Tammy) Murack. His loving grandchildren include the late Nick Dybul, Aaron Ksicinski, and Leah Murack. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Anna Murack, sisters Regina, Florence, Lorraine, Jean, Margaret and Mary, and brother Max. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. James retired from Eaton-Cutler Hammer Corp. in 1991, after 36 years of service. He lived at Clement Manor for the past year and a half, where they took very good care of him along with Vitas Hospice. His dear friend Mel Price, who just passed away, is now saving a spot for him in Heaven. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at St. Rita's Church (2318 S. 61st St. West Allis) at 4:00 PM. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church 2:00 PM until time of Mass. Entombment will be Thursday at Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield) at 1:30 PM, please meet in parking lot. Casual sports attire welcome.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019