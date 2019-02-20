Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH
18255 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH
Patterson, James E. Born into Eternal Life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 reuniting with his beloved wife Rose (nee Sanicola) and his beloved sons Jay and Thomas, at the age 89 years. Proud and loving father of Monica (LJ) Sagert and John (Cherie) Patterson. Cherished Pa of Louie (Sarah) Sagert, Tom (Tamara) Sagert, Angela (Marques) Griep, Emelia, Adeline and Celia Patterson. Great-grandpa of Louie, Eleanor, Lillian and Nathan Sagert, Rosemary and Abraham Griep. Dear brother of Gerald (the late June), the late Phillip (the late Shirley) and Phyllis (the late Sam) Catalano. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Theresa and John Patterson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear and good friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park for military honors, committal prayers and entombment. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
