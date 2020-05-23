James E. "Jim" Rasmann
Died peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at age 81. Survived by his nieces and nephews, Michael (Lori) Rasmann, Nancy (Tim) Bretzmann, Kathleen (William) Dubiel, John (Bobbie) Rasmann, Scott Rasmann and Chris Rasmann. Jim was a kind and loving husband, brother, uncle, son, brother-in-law and a great friend.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife Cheryl (nee Martin). They were married on March 27, 1971.
Jim was born to Frank and Ethel Rasemann. He was the youngest of 3 and grew up in West Allis, Wisconsin.
He served in the United States Army in the Social Work Unit of the Ireland Army Hospital.
Jim later graduated in 1967 from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in Social Work. He then moved on to work for the Milwaukee County Unit of Social Work where he served many families. At the end of his career, Jim helped develop the Department of Ageing through Milwaukee County which acted as a Family Care Unit for the elderly.
A lover of nature, fishing, and an avid runner throughout his life. His quiet voice was always calming and peaceful. His dry sense of humor and silent laughter will be dearly missed.
Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, Saturday, May 30, 2020, 1-2 PM. Funeral Service at 2 PM.
Memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020.