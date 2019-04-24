|
|
Repavich, James E. James E. Repavich, 80, Arbor Vitae and formerly of Oak Creek, WI died April 18th Survived by wife Judy; sons: Wyatt, Wade (Ramel), and James (Suzanne) and grandchildren, William, Alex, Kelsey (Allen) Kurhajec, Evan, Nicole, and Adam and great grandchildren, Lincoln and Addison. Preceded by parents, Mike and Hazel, brother John (Joyce), and sister Carol. Memorial Service Friday, April 26th at 4:00 pm with gathering from 3:00 PM until the time at Saint Germain Evangelical Free Church and a Memorial Service in Milwaukee will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ALS Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019