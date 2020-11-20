James E. Sharrow



Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020 from COPD. Age 60. Preceded in death by his parents Elliott J. and Nancy C. Sharrow. Dear brother of Cynthia and Richard (Jodi Svehlek). Nephew of Wayne (Robbie) Ziesmer and Marilyn Sharrow. Survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Sue W. and other caregivers at Abundant Life Manor and staff at Aurora Sinai Medical Center and Zilber Family Hospice for their exceptional care and concern. Private family services will be held.



Heritage Funeral Homes is assisting the family with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store