Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
James E. Sims

James E. Sims Notice
James E. Sims

59, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1960 in Chicago, IL. James retired from Wisconsin Insulation Services.

James is survived by his loving wife, Leslie; children, James (Beth), Melissa; stepdaughters, Stacy (Bobby) Komorowski and Kelly Patterson; grandchildren, Evie and Lydia Sims and Joseph Andrews. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service will be at 12:00PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend WI 53095) with Pastor Ryan LaTour presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, December 23rd from 10:00AM until 11:45AM. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
