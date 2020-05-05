James E. Wasick



Racine - Age 74. Passed away Sun. April 19, 2020.



Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Esther (nee Balcerek).



Dear brother of Frederick (Shirley) Wasic. Uncle ofDavid (Lynnea) Wasick.



Jim is further survived by many step-nieces, step-nephews other relatives and friends.



Graduated West Allis Central High School and entered the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Jim joined the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Grade 3, flying helicopters in the Vietnam war zone. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he worked for the Journal/Sentinel as a supervisor in the circulation dept. After that he was employed for 20+ years with Time Warner Cable as a construction expeditor, retiring in 2011.



Jim will be laid to rest, Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store