James Earl Baumann
Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, October 15, 2019, age 93 years. James E. was the oldest of four sons, born at home in West Allis, to Erwin and Lydia (Steinke) Baumann. He is survived by two brothers, Dr Paul (Bethel) and Rev John (Beverly). Beloved husband of the late Beatrice "Betty" (nee Kaeppel). Loving father of Joanna (Randall "RJ") Schuff, James (Jenny Lee), Sharon (Jeff) Tefelske and William (Rita). Loving grandfather of Yeoun Soo (Michael) Varley, John, Angela (Richard) Becker, Christopher (Stephanie), Korinne (Morgan) Sack, Matthew (Danielle), Eleanor (Fletcher) Moulton. Samantha (Daniel Stanley), Timothy and Jared (Cassidy) and 13 great grandchildren. Also survived by 47 nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held. We are so proud of his service and patriotism for our country, working bravely as a first responder: Firefighter and Paramedic on the Rescue squad, his devotion to God and church family and his family and friends. Donations can be given to his two Church homes: Apostle Presbyterian Church (1509 S 76th Street West Allis, WI 53214) or Community Presbyterian Church (PO Box 159 Lac du Flambeau, WI 54538). Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019