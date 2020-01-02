|
James Earl "Jay" Metcalf, Jr.
Potosi - James Earl "Jay" Metcalf, Jr., age 53 of Potosi, WI, passed away at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, WI, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1966 the son of James Earl Metcalf, Sr. and Linda (Harris) Metcalf. Jay graduated from Cassville High School in 1984 and went on to a career as "the phone guy" - working for a few telephone companies before he opened his own business, Metcalf Communications. He was a Wisconsin sports fans and spent many an hour watching football. Jay enjoyed life and being with his friends drinking beer and being the life of the party. He was a Harley biker to his core and loved riding his bike every chance he got.
Jay is survived by his brother, Mitch (Rosie) Metcalf; his girlfriend, Vanessa Franke; an uncle, Fred "Fritz" Metcalf; his niece, Amanda Trieloff; a special god daughter, Kailie Franzen; and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his grandparents; and special aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Cassville. Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of plants and flowers, Memorials in Jay's name are preferred to charity. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Cassville is entrusted with his services.
Online Condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020