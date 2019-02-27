|
Beaudoin, James Edward Age 79, passed away peacefully February 16, 2019. Beloved father of Beth Beaudoin and Robert Beaudoin. Loving grandfather of Nathan Repka. Dear brother of JoAnne (Joe) Dietz. Preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Frieda Beaudoin, his brother Tom Beaudoin and nephew Joey Dietz. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Jim taught Spanish at Marquette High School for many years and after retirement taught German at Thomas Moore. He loved fishing, camping, and was an avid reader. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM. Memorial Service at 3 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019