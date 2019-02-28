|
Monroe (Jim), James Edward Born on May 31, 1931 and passed peacefully to Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by his loving wife Elizabeth (nee Roiger). Beloved father of Michael (Mary), David (Kathy Spence), Robert (Penny) and Cheryl (John) McShane. Proud grandpa of Shannon (Dallas) Herbst, David (Chelsea), Joseph (Lyndsay), Joshua, Lindsay, Erin (Taylor) Hernikl, Ryan McShane, and Taylor McShane. Great-grandpa to Korrie, Brynley Herbst, Morgan, Jayce, Theodora, Antonina, and Josephina Monroe. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation and celebration of life on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt, in Menomonee Falls from 3pm - 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019