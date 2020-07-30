James Eichstedt

James EichstedtOconomowoc - James A. Eichstedt "Jim" Passed away peacefully into God's hands on July 26, 2020 at the age of 78.Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sally of 54 years and by his children, Mary Freeman, Katherine (Jon) Ditchman, Jane Carey and Peter. He was preceded in death by his oldest son Eric. He is also fondly remembered by his five grandsons and by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.Jim was born on September 26, 1941 in Port Washington, WI to his parents Erwin and Katherine(nee Rach) Eichstedt and he had five sisters. He graduated from Marquette University in 1964, went into sales and eventually owned insurance agencies. His friendly personality, easy going nature and hard work ethic all contributed to his successful career.Jim thoroughly enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, playing golf, gardening and working around his home. He loved getting together with friends and family and always had some great stories to tell. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Due to the Coronavirus, a private family celebration of life will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: National Alliance of Mental Illness Waukesha WI. and Angels Grace, Oconomowoc, WI.