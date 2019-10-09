Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Church
N35W23360 Capitol Dr
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Church
N35W23360 Capitol Dr
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James F. Duca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. and Mary June Duca


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
James F. and Mary June Duca Notice
James F. and Mary June Duca

Pewaukee - James F. Duca passed away on August 27, 2019. Just five days later, on September 1, his wife of 63 years, Mary June Duca (nee, Dretzka), also passed away. Both were victims of cancer. They are survived by their son, James F. Duca, II, his wife Christine (Sullivan) Duca and grandchildren Katherine Duca and Patrick Duca, and his wife, Kate Brier Duca. They are also survived by Jim's brother, Allan (Pat) Duca of Stephenson, Michigan, sister, Mary Jo (Jerry) Poupore of Nadeau, MI and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Jim was born in Nathan, MI in 1931 and moved to Milwaukee in the 1950s following service in the U.S. Marine Corps where he received his first formal food service training, beginning a long career in the food service industry. He worked as a manager, owner and chef at several restaurants in the Milwaukee area, was a four-term president of the Milwaukee chapter of the International Food Service Executives Association and a director of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Milwaukee. He joined Marshall & Ilsley Corporation as Director of Food Service Operations in 1970 where he served for 25 years before retiring as Vice President of Operations. In retirement, he was active in the Knights of Columbus.

Mary June was born in Cudahy in 1926 and was a graduate of Bay View High School and the Milwaukee College of Business. For over 40 years, she was office administrator for Drs. Francis Murphy, William Coffey and Stanley Korducki in Milwaukee. She was a dedicated volunteer to the Marquette University High School Topper Auction and was an active member of Christian Women at St. Alexander and Queen of Apostles parishes.

Jim and June were constant companions, devoted grandparents and avid Marquette basketball fans, holding season tickets for over 50 years. Although they loved travel, they were in their element entertaining friends at home.

On October 11, a visitation will be held at 12:00 P.M. at Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Dr, Pewaukee, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in their name to Nativity Jesuit Middle School, Milwaukee or Marquette University High School.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline