|
|
James F. and Mary June Duca
Pewaukee - James F. Duca passed away on August 27, 2019. Just five days later, on September 1, his wife of 63 years, Mary June Duca (nee, Dretzka), also passed away. Both were victims of cancer. They are survived by their son, James F. Duca, II, his wife Christine (Sullivan) Duca and grandchildren Katherine Duca and Patrick Duca, and his wife, Kate Brier Duca. They are also survived by Jim's brother, Allan (Pat) Duca of Stephenson, Michigan, sister, Mary Jo (Jerry) Poupore of Nadeau, MI and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim was born in Nathan, MI in 1931 and moved to Milwaukee in the 1950s following service in the U.S. Marine Corps where he received his first formal food service training, beginning a long career in the food service industry. He worked as a manager, owner and chef at several restaurants in the Milwaukee area, was a four-term president of the Milwaukee chapter of the International Food Service Executives Association and a director of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Milwaukee. He joined Marshall & Ilsley Corporation as Director of Food Service Operations in 1970 where he served for 25 years before retiring as Vice President of Operations. In retirement, he was active in the Knights of Columbus.
Mary June was born in Cudahy in 1926 and was a graduate of Bay View High School and the Milwaukee College of Business. For over 40 years, she was office administrator for Drs. Francis Murphy, William Coffey and Stanley Korducki in Milwaukee. She was a dedicated volunteer to the Marquette University High School Topper Auction and was an active member of Christian Women at St. Alexander and Queen of Apostles parishes.
Jim and June were constant companions, devoted grandparents and avid Marquette basketball fans, holding season tickets for over 50 years. Although they loved travel, they were in their element entertaining friends at home.
On October 11, a visitation will be held at 12:00 P.M. at Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Dr, Pewaukee, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in their name to Nativity Jesuit Middle School, Milwaukee or Marquette University High School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019