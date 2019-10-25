|
Born to Eternal Life Sept. 27, 2019, age 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Father of James F. Bach, Jr., Lisa (David) Worth, and John (Diane) Bach. Grandfather of Linden and Andrew Worth and Evan and Julia Bach. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 1:00PM in Lindsay Hall at EastCastle Place, 2505 E. Bradford Ave. Private inurnment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, Trenton, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , preferred.
Jim proudly served in the US Coast Guard during WWII. He graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in business. He was hired by GSA where he oversaw the worldwide import and export of cargo via the Great Lakes. By the time Jim retired from GSA, he had worked his way up to President. Jim was a man with a kind heart, serving as chairman of the board at St. Rose Residence (which housed girls from troubled homes at the time). Jim felt that all the time he spent at St. Rose would be worth it "if we can save 1 in 10 girls." Jim and his wife, Marie were fortunate to live out their shared passion for travel. They travelled the world over the years - with Puerto Vallarta, Mexico being their favorite winter destination.
To read the obituary Jim wrote for himself, please visit the Funeral Home's website:
www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com
