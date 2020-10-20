1/
James F. Browning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Browning

Oconomowoc, WI - Passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Shorehaven Healthcare in Oconomowoc at the age of 93. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids on May 8, 1927 the son of Sylvester and Ann Browning. James proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He had a successful career as a self-employed architect for many years. He will be sadly missed by his sons, Peter J. (Trudy) Browning of Oklahoma and John Browning of Colorado. He is further survived by his sister Sally Adler of California, his good friends Jean and Suni Ericson of Delafield, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Rita and his brother John (Helen) Browning. Honoring his wishes, no services will be held.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved