James F. BrowningOconomowoc, WI - Passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Shorehaven Healthcare in Oconomowoc at the age of 93. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids on May 8, 1927 the son of Sylvester and Ann Browning. James proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He had a successful career as a self-employed architect for many years. He will be sadly missed by his sons, Peter J. (Trudy) Browning of Oklahoma and John Browning of Colorado. He is further survived by his sister Sally Adler of California, his good friends Jean and Suni Ericson of Delafield, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Rita and his brother John (Helen) Browning. Honoring his wishes, no services will be held.