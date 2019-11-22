Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MT. ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
N48 W18700 W. Lisbon Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
MT. ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
N48 W18700 W. Lisbon Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Cox Notice
James F. Cox

Hustisford - Born to Eternal Life Nov. 21, 2019, age 82. Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. Survived by his loving children, Corrine (Tony), Jim (Patti), and Jason (Gina); grandchildren, Jake, Nick (Brittany), and Natalie. Brother of Barbara, Fred, Nancy, Jonathan; and the late Bette, Dennis, Donna, and Tom. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. An additional Visitation will be held on Tues., Dec. 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at MT. ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, N48 W18700 W. Lisbon Rd., Menomonee Falls.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline