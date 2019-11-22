|
James F. Cox
Hustisford - Born to Eternal Life Nov. 21, 2019, age 82. Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. Survived by his loving children, Corrine (Tony), Jim (Patti), and Jason (Gina); grandchildren, Jake, Nick (Brittany), and Natalie. Brother of Barbara, Fred, Nancy, Jonathan; and the late Bette, Dennis, Donna, and Tom. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. An additional Visitation will be held on Tues., Dec. 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at MT. ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, N48 W18700 W. Lisbon Rd., Menomonee Falls.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019