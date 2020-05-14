James F. "Jim" Douglas
Wauwatosa - Passed away May 14, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Preceded in death by his parents Fred and Dorothy, sister Coerell (the late Tom) Tamsen and his beloved four legged friends. Loving companion of Georgia Bell. Dear father of Coe Douglas (Melanie). Further survived by nieces, other family and friends. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Army. He began his career at Badger Bearing and later was a former partner at Power/mation. Jim was a generous and kind man who was always cheerful, never judgmental and was a friend to all. He was an entrepreneur, loved Milwaukee and especially loved life. Private services will be held Tuesday with a private burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Service
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
