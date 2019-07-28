|
Hanson, James F. 66 yrs. old. Died July 20, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, preceded in death by parents Francis and Rita (Tarnowski) Hanson. Survived by spouse, Debra (Vansickle), son Sean, daughters Elizabeth and Jacqueline. Also survived by siblings Linda (Thomas) Dykas, Mary (Charles) Pariseau, Renee (Thomas) Brezgel, Anne Hanson and Timothy Hanson. 1971 graduate of Boys Technical High School majoring in Tool and Die design. Had a successful career as a machinist for Bucyrus Erie, Caterpillar and Kohler Co. Moved to North Port, FL in 2003. Was a good friend, father, spouse, sibling, great cook and mechanic, NASCAR fan, and master fixer-upper. He was caring to his younger sister Anne after her parents' death by taking her to Wave games. James lived life to the fullest on his own terms. Private Interment. Donations appreciated to Bradley Tech in Jim's name for the Tool and Die program.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019