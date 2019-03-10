Services
James F. "Jim" Hicks

James F. "Jim" Hicks Notice
Hicks, James "Jim" F. Age 87, found peace March 8, 2019. Jim is survived by his wife of sixty-two years Anna Hicks, his brother Tom (Mary) Hicks, his children Kitty (Jeff) Olson, Jim (Lynn) Hicks, John Hicks, Beth Cobus, Laura (Mark) Janis, twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Helen Hicks, his sister Helen (Ray) Mullin, and his brother Don Hicks and many cherished friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH (W280 N2101 Prospect Ave. Pewaukee) from 11:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM. For complete notice please visit our website:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
