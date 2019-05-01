Services
James F. Kaye Notice
Kaye, James F. Died peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband for 26 years of Nancy (nee Neumann). Loving dad of Jackie (Michael) Poppie, Darren (Jill) Hamilton and Tracy Hamilton. Cherished grandpa of Jake and Josh Hamilton; Kayla and Madisyn Hughes. Dear brother-in-law of Faith Kaye, Tom Neumann and Jim (Therese) Neumann. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Visitation also Friday 10-11 AM at Christ Church UCC, 915 E. Oklahoma Ave. Milwaukee. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Military Honors and interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. James was a veteran of Korean War proudly serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, a member of Greendale Post #416, American Legion and was a retiree of Sells Printing Co. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff Muskego Health Care Center for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Southeast Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
