Jack Funeral Homes LTD - WHITEHALL
35890 So. Abrams St.
Whitehall, WI 54773
(715) 538-4422
James F. Lambrecht

James F. Lambrecht Notice
James F. Lambrecht

James F. Lambrecht age 71 formerly of Milwaukee, WI. Died April 6th, at the Trempealeau Co. Health Care Center.

Born in Milwaukee to Robert and Mickie Lambrecht. Brother of Robert Jr. Father of Jessica, Katie and Kimberly. Alum of Rufus King H.S. Employeed by OMC Evinrude for 30 years. Dear friend of Tedd Nardelli and Keith Newby and many other RKHS alums and fellow Evinrude employees.

Thanks to Nancy Christiansen and staff at the TCHCC for their great care of Jim for the past 8 years.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
