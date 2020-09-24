James F. PitrofButler - James F. Pitrof passed away peacefully Tues. September 22 just after reaching his 80th birthday, a milestone he never expected to see. He is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his two daughters, Yvonne Pitrof and Tonya (Doug) Ehrenhaft, as well has his cherished grandsons, Lucien Brillant, Quinton Pitrof, and Emilio Medina. He had very close siblings and extended family, including his sister Judy Hodel (Kim Keyser), his sister Jeannie (P-Ray) Michels, and his brother Jack (Linda) Pitrof, along with many nieces and nephews, Jason and Colleen Hodel, Julie and Jay Olszewski, Jenni and Kyle Lewkowski, Jeff and Angie Pitrof, and Dan Michels and their children. He leaves behind a treasured friend, George (Kathy) Bouska, with whom he shared many great adventures in retirement. Jim was a creative soul who loved to sculpt pottery, play drums, and craft candles. He had a wonderful and fulfilling career as a nurse anesthetist and enjoyed a long and full retirement. He was a man who valued the simple things in life, and he loved and lived well.A private service will be held.