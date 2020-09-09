James F. SchultzOak Creek - Passed away Monday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Helen (Nee Wegner). Loving father of Daniel Schultz. Brother in law of Suzanne Wegner, Edmund (Tina) Wegner, Michael Wegner (Brian Leline), Leslie Wegner. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitaion will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10am-12pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME - OAK CREEK CHAPEL followed by a service at 12pm. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.James worked at ATI-Ladish and A.O. Smith and Tower Automotive. Jim was a member of Oak Creek Police and Fire Commission for 34years. The family would like to thank the staff at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for the wonderful care given to James.In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials to the VA Medical Center or the Veterans Association.