Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
James F. Strauss

James F. Strauss Notice
Strauss, James F. Passed away July 24, 2019 at the age 81. Survived by his wife Diane of 56 yrs. Son Steve, daughter Lisa (Jeff) Rambo and granddaughter Jenna. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Jim graduated from Riverside High School. He enjoyed his Harley and his boat. He went through life saying what his Mother and Father always said "Treat others like you want to be treated." He was retired from the Wauwatosa Police Department working most of his years on 3rd shift, and never had one complaint filed against him in almost 30 years of service. Memorial Gathering, Monday August 5, 2019 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK 13235 W. CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 11-1 PM Memorial Service 1 PM.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
