Stuettgen, James F. Entered into Eternal Life on July 22, 2019 at age 85. He is reunited with his bride, Joanne, in the presence of the angels in Heaven. Loving and cherished Dad of Jan (Tom) Fredrickson, Jim (Bev) Stuettgen, Jeff (Jessie) Stuettgen and Janine (Ryan) Running. Proud and loving Grandpa of Jenna (Adam), Stephanie (Nick), Scott (Shelby), Justin, James, Alex, Max, Brendan, Trent, Jeff Jr, Josie, Rebecca, and Carly. Great-Grandpa of Zoey, Kaylie, and Baby Hatch. Brother of Emmy (late Bob) Neureuther, Mary Jo (Tom) Dillett, and Ceil (Don) Pryor. Brother-in-law of John Verfuerth and Jim (Jane) Verfuerth. Preceded in death by his parents George and Emma, his infant daughter Jenny, his sisters Florentine Huegel, Kathryn Brill, Rita Roethle, Georgiana Ingelli, Delores Schmitt, and his brother-in-law Dan Verfuerth. Further survived by other family and friends. A special thank you to Paula Carlton, N.P. and her staff, AseraCare Hospice, and the staff of Grand Hills Castle Senior Living. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1200 St.Gabriel Way Hubertus (due to Hwy 164 construction, please use Hubertus Rd. entrance), from 12pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm. Procession to St. Columba Cemetery following Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019