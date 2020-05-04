James F. Wilson
1943 - 2020
James F. Wilson

Milwaukee - Age 76. Peacefully passed away on April 28, 2020. Visitation Service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10 AM- 12 PM in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
Funeral services provided by
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
