James F. Wilson



Milwaukee - Age 76. Peacefully passed away on April 28, 2020. Visitation Service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10 AM- 12 PM in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue. Services Entrusted to:

















