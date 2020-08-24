1/
James Foley
James Foley

Elm Grove - Born January 31, 1928 in Scranton, PA, passed away peacefully in his home on August 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Foley nee Schneider and his children, James (Julie), John (Jennifer), Anne, Joseph (Jo Ann), Stephen (Carla) and eight grandchildren, James Thomas, Cassidy, Stephen, Shannon, Lauren, Joseph, Owen, and Evan. Family and friends will gather for Mass of Chrisitan Burial on Thursday, August 27 at St. Mary Visitation Parish 1260 Church Street, Elm Grove, WI at 10:30 AM. Private inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 pandemic the family would like to remind everyone to social distance and wear a mask at church.

In lieu of flowers, please toast Jim, say a Hail Mary, and consider a donation to a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
