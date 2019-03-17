|
Parks, James Francis "Jim" Age 82 of Elm Grove passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side. While attending Marquette, Jim met his future wife Patricia (nee Conway) and they were united in marriage on August 26, 1961 at Sacred Heart Parish in Boone, Iowa. Jim loved his family dearly and spent most of his time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family members. Jim is further remembered always by his wife Patricia (Conway), children Martha Parks, Michael (Alice) Parks, James (Stacy) Parks, Patricia (Daniel) Jessup, Patrick (Colleen) Parks, Peter (Karen) Parks, Halligan (Mark) Czarnecki, Thomas (Maria Dolores) Parks, Fabiola (Enrique) Parks, and Queta Parks. Relatives and friends may visit with family from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday March 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Visitation Parish Atrium. A Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Visitation Parish. Burial at St. Mary's Visitation Parish Cemetery with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Center For Working Families 12605 West North Avenue #130 Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045 to support the mission in Ecuador. Please see the Harder Funeral Home website for further details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019