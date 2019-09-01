|
Rohn, James Frederick James Frederick Rohn, 84, Fish Creek, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Son of the late Walter and Adeline (Weber) Rohn. Graduate of Whitefish Bay High School (1953); attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the Art Institute of Chicago. Served in the Army National Guard. Worked in the family business, George F. Rohn Electric Company, and later presided over company as President of Rohn Metal Fabricating until it was sold in 1998. Deeply missed by his wife, Sharon; four children, Thomas (Anne) Rohn of Denver, CO, David (Amy) Rohn of Madison, Nancy (Michael) Byrne of Boise, ID, Michael (Julie) Rohn of Minneapolis, MN; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial Service-1:30p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church, 8781 County Road F, Fish Creek, WI 54212 with visitation at 1:00p.m. Burial in Blossomberg Cemetery in Peninsula State Park. Memorials appreciated for Kathy's House, Inc., 600 N. 103rd St. Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Arrangements entrusted with Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay. View full tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019