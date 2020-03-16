Services
Gunderson East Funeral Home
5203 Monona Drive
Monona, WI 53716
(608) 221-5420
Resources
More Obituaries for James Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Frederick "Jim" Weber


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Frederick "Jim" Weber Notice
James Frederick "Jim" Weber

Glendale - James Frederick "Jim" Weber, 86, of Glendale, found peace with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on Jan. 7, 1934, son of Edward and Esther (Schuettpelz) Weber, in Milwaukee.

Jim was a co-owner of Ed Weber, Inc. with his brother. He was a hunter, licensed pilot, mason, auxiliary policeman, numismatist-owned (Elite Coin), and devout Lutheran. Jim loved family time, brats, Bloody Marys, and beer. He was always ready to share a joke or two.

Jim was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Weber for 38 years; the father of James (Pat) Weber and Debra (Jim) Meyer; stepfather of Joel (Susan Pollich) Coert, Shelley (Dan) Feagles, Paul (Lisa) Coert, and Dr. Lesley (Gary Tsarovsky) Coert; grandfather to 12; and great-grandfather to five. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; brother, Ed; and stepdaughter, Susan Coert.

Memorials and celebration of life are pending. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline