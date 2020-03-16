|
|
James Frederick "Jim" Weber
Glendale - James Frederick "Jim" Weber, 86, of Glendale, found peace with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on Jan. 7, 1934, son of Edward and Esther (Schuettpelz) Weber, in Milwaukee.
Jim was a co-owner of Ed Weber, Inc. with his brother. He was a hunter, licensed pilot, mason, auxiliary policeman, numismatist-owned (Elite Coin), and devout Lutheran. Jim loved family time, brats, Bloody Marys, and beer. He was always ready to share a joke or two.
Jim was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Weber for 38 years; the father of James (Pat) Weber and Debra (Jim) Meyer; stepfather of Joel (Susan Pollich) Coert, Shelley (Dan) Feagles, Paul (Lisa) Coert, and Dr. Lesley (Gary Tsarovsky) Coert; grandfather to 12; and great-grandfather to five. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; brother, Ed; and stepdaughter, Susan Coert.
Memorials and celebration of life are pending. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 25, 2020