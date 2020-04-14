|
|
James Frentz "Jim"
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving husband of the late Linda (nee Nehmer) for 54 years. Dad of Julie (Dave) Laurich, James (Debbie) Frentz. Grampa of Bobby (Lucy), Heather (Matt), Jordan, and Jared. Great-Grampa of David, Seth, Amelia, Kayleigh. Brother of Suzie(Michael) Brauer. Survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and beloved Grand-Dogs Cajun and Zoey.
Jim spent the majority of his career as a welder/mechanic at the Oak Creek Power Plant. Over the years, Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing, and vacationing with Linda.
Private memorial has been held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020