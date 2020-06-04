James G. Abshire
James G. Abshire

James G Abshire

Age 68, Passed Away May 31, 2020. Per Jim's request no services will be held. He is survived by a large family and many friends who loved him dearly. May his memory be eternal.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
