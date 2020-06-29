James G. BrownPassed away June 26, 2020, age 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Scholz) and the late Shirley (nee Darnieder). Dear father of Steve (Sue) Brown, David (Debbie) Brown and Karen (Jeff) Holmbeck. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Private family services will be held with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Jim was a retiree from Allen Bradley with 35 years of service and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. If desired, memorials to Children's Hospital or to the Zablocki V.A. Hospital in Milwaukee would be appreciated.