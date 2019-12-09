|
|
Attorney James G. Doyle
Attorney James G. Doyle died on December 7, 2019 at the age of 87 years. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Anne (nee Millot), six children, Kevin, Kathleen (Chris), Eileen Buske, Stacy Cashman, James (Amy) and Michael (Katie), grandchildren Sean Connor and Kelly Burns, Tim Buske, Andy and Madeline Cashman, Patrick and Brigid Doyle, Joe and Danny "Pudge" Doyle and Jason Lawson.
He was a "3M Man" graduating from Marquette High School ('50), Marquette University ('54) and Marquette Law School ('59). He associated with Stanley Schellinger and became a founding member of the firm Schellinger & Doyle which specialized in Defense Litigation and Medical Malpractice on behalf of Health Care Providers for 30 years. He served on the National Board of Directors of The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and was inaugurated into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL) which was limited to 500 members. At the time of his inauguration he always referred to himself as an Irish Catholic "Pro Life" Democrat in the ilk of JFK. He served as a Parish Trustee for five (5) Pastors over thirty years.
He was a longtime member of Westmoor County Club and Sun City Country Club in Arizona where he served as President for two terms. In his later years he was an avid reader, crossword fan and spent equality time with his "bride" and his black lab "Dooley". He loved to play gin rummy with his bride each afternoon at 4:00PM sharp, even though he didn't always win.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, December 11 at St. Charles Catholic Church 313 Circle Dr. Hartland. Visitation at church from 12 PM (Noon) until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to The or National Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019