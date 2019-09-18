|
James G. Galbraith
Oak Creek - James G. Galbraith lived and died to the beat of his own drum. On September 15, 2019, after many bedside celebrations with family, friends, and neighbors James peacefully welcomed the call for eternal life at the age of 86 years. He joined his late wife Patricia, whom he never stopped loving, his dear brother Thomas and his parents Lillian and James. He is survived by his children David (Teresa), Joan (Lisa and Bailey), and James (Leslie), grandchildren Auden and Eero, sisters Janet Rydlewicz (Dr. James), Jane, and sister-in-law Dolores, brother-in-law Joe Malkowski (Pat). He is blessed with loving nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as devoted friends and neighbors.
Jim was a lifelong musician and music was second only to family as the love of his life. He was an accomplished drummer specializing in jazz, dixieland, wedding and polka music. Jim played professionally regularly from his teens into his 80s. Jim passed on his skill and passion for music by inspiring his children, donating time to teach at the Salvation Army Music Camp, and giving private lessons to friends and neighbors.
After graduating from Cudahy High School Class of 1951, Jim completed a pipefitting apprenticeship and went on to win second place in a national pipefitting competition. Following a short time in the field, Jim advanced in the fire protection industry as a designer, sales engineer and manager at Grinnell Fire Protection. After retiring from fulltime work, Jim was an industry consultant for several years.
Jim proudly served his country during the Korean War as an artillery specialist in the Army stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. These were the only years Jim lived outside of the Milwaukee area. In 1969 Jim helped to build the family house in Oak Creek where he lived right up to his last months.
In Jim's later years he took to traveling. He visited ancestral Scotland and took many cruises as well. During this time Jim became an active member of the Moose Lodge 49 / WOTM Chapter 345 where he served as an advisor to the board and played many of his last gigs.
Jim was a warm and generous man with an incredible sense of humor. He fully engaged with life and enriched the lives of many on his path. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Wisconsin Conservatory of Music www.wcmusic.org (In Memory James G. Galbraith) 1584 N. Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202 and the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation (620 W. Lincoln Av, Milwaukee, WI 53215).
Visitation Saturday, September 21 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 9:30 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave.). Interment will follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019