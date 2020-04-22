|
|
James G. Walczyk
Greendale - Jim lived a life filled with love for his faith, family and friends. Born on August 19, 1956, God called him home to heaven on April 17, 2020.
Jim was the cherished, beloved husband and best friend of Debra (Budiac) for 3 months short of 40 years. Jim was the world's absolutely best dad of Ryan (Amanda), Jason (Claire), and Courtney. Jim loved his children more than anything else in this world and was so proud of them. He was so grateful to Courtney for sharing her stem cells with him which gave him an extra year with his family.
Jim will be missed by his brothers-in-law Kirk Budiac and Craig (Amy) Budiac. Jim will also be missed by many good friends, neighbors and co-workers.
Jim was positive, optimistic, kind to everyone and could talk to anyone (which he did often and at great length). We will miss Jim to the end of our days but are so grateful for the time we had with him.
Jim was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by his parents August (who passed exactly eleven years to the day) and Arnetta and infant son Jordan.
Jim's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Grace clinic, the nurses at the cancer center day hospital and the nurses on 7 and 8 CFAC at Froedtert hospital. Special thanks to Sameem Abedin MD, Catherine Sestito APNP APNP, and Hannah Ware RN for standing beside Jim in his fight against this monster.
Jim's family would like to encourage everyone to consider becoming a bone marrow donor by joining the registry at
bethematch.org
A celebration of this wonderful man's life will be held later when family and friends may gather
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020