|
|
Glorioso, James Jim journeyed home to our Heavenly Father on February 8, 2019 at the age of 66. Husband of Vicki (nee Zeckser), father of 8 children and 12 grand children. Further survived by other family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm. Please see Schmidt & Bartelt web page for further information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019