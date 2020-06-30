James Green
Milwaukee - Age 87. Peacefully passed away on June 20, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Brentwood Church of Christ, 6425 N 60th Street. Visitation from 10 AM - 11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.