James Green
1932 - 2020
James Green

Milwaukee - Age 87. Peacefully passed away on June 20, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Brentwood Church of Christ, 6425 N 60th Street. Visitation from 10 AM - 11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to:






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Brentwood Church of Christ
JUL
2
Funeral
11:00 AM
Brentwood Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
