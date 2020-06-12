James Gregory Jafferis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Gregory Jafferis

Elm Grove - Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving husband of the late Sylvia for 72 years. Loved and cherished father of Paula Jafferis, Christine (Craig) Baumann, and his dog Mickey.

Jim's entire life was based on love. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, was the President of the Order of Ahepa Chapter, and was inducted into the Wisconsin Senior Olympics Hall of Fame. He loved being with his friends, playing tennis, traveling, his religion and church, but most of all he loved his family.

Visitation will be held at ANNUCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9400 W. Congress St., Wauwatosa, WI 53225, on Tuesday, June 16,2020, 9:30-10AM. Service at 10AM. Reverend Father Ciprian Sas will preside over the service. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Per current health precautions, masks and social distancing will be required. Please notify the church of number of attendees at 414-461-9400.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
ANNUCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Service
10:00 AM
ANNUCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved