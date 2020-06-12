James Gregory JafferisElm Grove - Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving husband of the late Sylvia for 72 years. Loved and cherished father of Paula Jafferis, Christine (Craig) Baumann, and his dog Mickey.Jim's entire life was based on love. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, was the President of the Order of Ahepa Chapter, and was inducted into the Wisconsin Senior Olympics Hall of Fame. He loved being with his friends, playing tennis, traveling, his religion and church, but most of all he loved his family.Visitation will be held at ANNUCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9400 W. Congress St., Wauwatosa, WI 53225, on Tuesday, June 16,2020, 9:30-10AM. Service at 10AM. Reverend Father Ciprian Sas will preside over the service. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.Per current health precautions, masks and social distancing will be required. Please notify the church of number of attendees at 414-461-9400.