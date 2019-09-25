Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
James Carroll
James H. Carroll Notice
James H. Carroll

Age 40, passed away suddenly on Sept. 21, 2019 at Columbia Saint Mary's surrounded by family due to the disease of addiction. James is survived by his partner, Jen; children, Ava and Hunter; mother, Toni; sister, Nina; brothers, Matthew and Casey; aunts, Patricia and Debbie; and numerous family and friends.

Lost too soon, James' generous heart and spirit made him the light of the room and allowed him to put a smile on your face regardless of your mood. He graduated from Pius High School in 1997 and explored the trades afterwards. He found his true calling as a father to Ava and Hunter, who he adored. His final act of kindness was giving his life to others through his organ donation.

Visitation will take place on Friday, September 27, from 5:00 to 6:00PM, at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., in Shorewood. A Memorial Service honoring James' life will be held at 6:00PM, with a reception immediately following.

James' spirit will live on in our hearts.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
