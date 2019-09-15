|
|
James H. Cler
James H. Cler, age 88, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at home in rural Richland Center, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born on October 19, 1930, in the city of Granville, Wisconsin (Milwaukee), son of Alfred J. Cler and Elsie Hoeppner Cler.
He married Joan Siewert on September 8, 1951 in Milwaukee. Just a few days before his death, they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary with the family.
Jim is survived by sons John (Vickie) Cler, Richland Center; Joel (Marjorie) Cler, Ripon; Jerome (Michele) Cler, Delafield; and daughter Jayne Cler, Richland Center; grandchildren Megan, Katie, Gabriel, Beth, Kelsey, Nick, Tyler, AnnaLi and Eva, and five great-grandchildren Claire, Genevieve, Reif, Henry and Leo.
Jim served in the US Army as a linesman in the Korean War. When he returned to civilian life, he joined the City of Milwaukee Police Department. He retired at the rank of Detective in 1987 after 32 years of service.
He and Joan had built a cabin on land in the hills and valleys of rural Richland County, and later added the home in which they would enjoy their retirement years. "The valley" has always been a hub for deer and turkey hunting activity for Jim and their sons, grandchildren and family friends.
Jim was the kind of person who always had to be "doing". Even after he retired from his law enforcement career, his part-time jobs over a number of years included used car sales, Muscoda police officer, and sporting goods retail at Walmart.
His flower and vegetable gardens were a true passion, and he made sure to get plants started in the winter and seeds in the ground, even in this last summer of his life.
Jim's heart was big, though his irascible nature earned him the nickname of "The Ogre", which was affectionately applied, and adopted by Jim himself with some amount of pride.
Jim was an active member of the Masons, Lions and VFW.
Jim was an avid flea-marketer and antiques collector for many years. Gifts from "The Junkman" became a favorite family tradition.
Memorials can be given to St. John's Lutheran Church ELCA of Richland Center where Jim was a member.
Special thanks to the staff of Agrace Hospice for their care and attention in the final months of Jim's life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019