James H. Kasdorf
Following a long battle with leukemia, and a day after celebrating his 84th birthday, Jim peacefully entered into eternal life, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Milwaukee on Oct. 17, 1935, to Henry and Alice Kasdorf, Jim will be fondly remembered by Betty, his beloved wife of 54 years and their 7 children-Anne, James Jr., Michael, David, Daniel, Paul and Kathleen (Kevin) Carnell and 4 grandchildren, Jacob Kasdorf, Catherine, Matthew, and Emily Carnell. Also fondly remembered by his sister Joan (Frank) Kraft of Gainesville, GA., John Wick, Mary Wick (Jim Schmidt), Lori Wick, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Alice Kasdorf, in-laws Frank and Catherine Wick and brother-in-law Tim Wick.
Jim attended St. Catherine's grade school, Marquette University High School (Class of 1953), Marquette University (Classes of 1957 and 1963), with degrees in Business and Civil Engineering. and attended UW-Milwaukee where he earned a Masters of Engineering in 1975.
Following his 1957 graduation from MU, Jim enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard and completed basic training in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and Ft. Bliss, TX. After basic training, he returned to MU to complete his engineering degree. In October 1961 he was called out of school to active duty for the Berlin Crisis and was sent to Ft. Lewis, WA, as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard 32nd Division, where he proudly served his Country until his discharge in August, 1962. Following his military service, he returned to MU to continue his education.
Jim met Betty (the love of his life) on November29,1963. They were married on April 24,1965, and raised their family in Wauwatosa. Jim was a member of Christ King Parish since 1951 and was involved in Knights of Columbus, coaching, choir, scouts, Holy Name Society and various parish organizations. He worked for the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation 35 years as a Project Engineer where he built many of the roads and bridges of our freeway system. Jim loved his job and retired in 1998.
Special thanks to Dr. Atallah at Froedtert Hospital, the nursing staff at St. Anne's, Annette and Lisa Marie from Heartland Hospice, and all of those who so compassionately cared for Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ King Parish, Marquette University High School, or St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus are appreciated.
Visitation Friday, October 25 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 -7:00 PM (4TH DEGREE BISHOP HENNI ASSEMBLY HONOR GUARD REQUESTED). A prayer service will follow at 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at CHRIST KING PARISH, 2604 Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa, on Saturday, Oct 26 at 11:00. A brief visitation will precede the Mass at 10:00 followed by the eulogy at 10:45. Burial and committal service at Holy Cross Cemetery with military honors. Reception to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019