James H. MillerPalm Harbor, FL - Passed away on August 31, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Florida, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia, his daughter, Siobhan, his sons Cormac, Conor and Brendan, and his eight grandchildren. A native New Yorker, he moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1987 to found the Wisconsin Policy Research Institute, a public policy think tank dedicated to advancing key issues in Wisconsin. A lifelong polling junkie, his work at the Institute created a new channel for Wisconsinites to have their voices heard on key issues, and he was a key figure in pushing welfare reform and school choice in the state. He retired to Florida in 2008, and was often found at the horse track or with his nose in a book. Those that knew him best found him to be a font of information, a willing political commentator, and a pugnacious competitor. He always loved a good intellectual donnybrook - if one was not available, he made it his business to start one. His passion for all things Irish was evident in all that he did, perhaps no more so than in the names of his children, who will miss him terribly. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the following organizations, which James personally supported: